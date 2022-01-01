After witnessing a street brawl on his first day as mayor of New York City, Eric Adams dials 911. Shootings and murders are on the rise in the city.

NEW YORK CITY’S newest mayor has already had a hectic first day, and the day has only just begun.

After witnessing an assault outside on the street, Eric Adams was seen calling 911 from a Brooklyn subway station.

Three men can be seen tackling and punching each other on the ground in a now-viral video posted to social media.

Adams took out his phone and dialed 911 to report the assault.

He told the dispatcher, “Yes, I’m at Broadway and Kosciuszko, and I’ve got an assault going on.”

“They’re fighting on the street right now, three males,” says the narrator.

Two police cars arrived, but two of the men had already left when they arrived.

The third stayed and spoke with the officers, who were still in their vehicles.

If Adams had been the officer on the scene, he would have conducted a more thorough investigation, according to Adams, who worked for the NYPD for over two decades.

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor.

He’s now in charge of combating the city’s highest homicide rate in a decade.

Over 481 murders were recorded in 2021, according to city data, fueled by a rise in gun crime.

The previous high was 515 homicides in 2011, when former Mayor Michael Bloomberg was in office.

Murders have dropped dramatically in the last decade, reaching a low of 292 in 2017 under Mayor Bill de Blasio.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people infected increased to 462 in 2020.

Between November 28 and December 26, homicides have doubled, from 24 in 2020 to 41 this year.

While running for mayor, Adams promised to “rebuild trust” in the police by promoting officers based on how residents rate them.

“We can demonstrate to the public that these officers are human beings like themselves.”

They are parents with kids.

They are married and have children.

“They have wives,” Adams explained.

“They want to return home safely, and they want you to return safely.”

Adams has also advocated for the controversial stop-and-frisk policy to be reinstated, calling it a “perfectly legal, appropriate, and constitutional tool, when used smartly.”

Due to the Omicron variant, the new mayor is also dealing with an increase in COVID cases.

As of Friday, there were nearly 23,000 confirmed cases in NYC, with a daily average of 26.94 percent positivity rate.

After employees tested positive, some Broadway shows were canceled, and restaurants and bars were left short-staffed.

Many subway lines were shut down as a result of positive drug tests among transit workers.

Adams stated that he will keep a large number…

