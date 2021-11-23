After witnessing the impact of Charles and Diana’s media attacks, Prince William forbade aides from briefing against family members.

It comes as a surprise after a BBC documentary aired tonight accusing William and Harry’s households of briefing the press against each other.

Amol Rajan, the host of the controversial two-part documentary and podcast, describes it as “shocking” and “weird,” with “racism, sexism, and briefing or counterbriefing.”

The Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William have threatened to stop cooperating with the BBC unless the allegations are dropped, claiming that the Beeb refused to give them a chance to respond or see the footage.

They’re preparing to file a complaint with Ofcom, and they’ve hired lawyers to help.

Tonight’s episode of The Princes and the Press featured an interview with Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom.

Rajan also hosts a BBC podcast called “Harry, Meghan, and the Media,” which is part of the series.

“William was clear from the beginning that we were never to brief and never to say anything about anyone in the other households,” a senior royal source close to Prince William said.

“He went through it with his parents during the War of the Waleses in the 1990s and doesn’t want it to happen again.”

“He’s in a much better position (with the press) than his brother, and the things that bother him don’t bother him.”

Hopefully, Harry will arrive as well.

“There was genuine hope that Harry would be able to put his demons to rest, and William did his best to assist him.”

“However, it failed.”

During Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ breakup and divorce, their aides got into a bitter public spat.

Both sides briefed the media, resulting in public family feuds and Wills vowing to never repeat the “War of the Waleses.”

Rajan, a self-described Republican who has called the monarchy “absurd,” has spoken to a number of journalists and royal commentators on Fleet Street.

The documentary’s final cut hasn’t been seen by anyone in the royal family or household.

Omid Scobie was interviewed after it was revealed that Meghan and Harry briefed him for his book Finding Freedom.

Scobie’s claim that William’s aides leaked stories about Harry’s mental health was removed from an ITV documentary after complaints last summer.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment.