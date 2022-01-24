After writing in text that “people must be punished now,” the shooter, 18, killed a female student, 23, and injured three others.

After writing ‘people must be punished now’ in text, a shooter, 18, killed a female student, 23, and wounded three others.

After storming a lecture hall at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, the 18-year-old fled and turned the gun on himself.

According to police, the lone shooter, a university student, sent a Whatsapp message to “one person” just before the shooting.

At a press conference in Mannheim, Siegfried Kollmar, president of the Mannheim police headquarters, said that he wrote “that people need to be punished now.”

He also expressed a desire to be buried at sea in the message.

The horror began just before noon local time, when the teen burst into a lecture hall with “two long guns” and opened fire before fleeing outside the university building and killing himself, according to Mannheim police.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the head and died as a result of her injuries.

Three other people were hurt in the attack, and it’s believed the teen didn’t have a permit to possess the weapons.

The suspect is believed to have had no political or religious motivations, according to cops.

The weapons were reportedly purchased in another country by the Germans.

He was reportedly carrying a light-colored backpack containing the weapons and ammunition when he entered the lecture hall.

According to security sources, he was more than likely in a relationship or had psychological issues.

The incident, as well as the message the teen allegedly sent before carrying out the heinous attack, is being investigated by police.

“We’ll have to double-check that as well,” Kollmar emphasized.

“In the coming days, we’ll go all out to investigate his surroundings.”

Investigators want to know where he’s been and who he’s met with in the last few days.

According to reports, the teen had his own flat and a room at his parents’ home, both of which were searched.

“My thoughts are with the families and their relatives,” said Winfried Kretschmann, the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg.

“We’ll be there for you.”

“I hope for a speedy recovery in body and soul for the injured and those involved, including those who were in the tutorial,” said Minister of the Interior Thomas Strobl (CDU).

“It breaks my heart to hear such news,” Chancellor Scholz said, expressing his condolences to the victims’ families, as well as the Heidelberg University students.

In the afternoon, Science Minister Theresia Bauer paid a visit to the crime scene

