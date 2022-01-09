After WWI, demolition of iconic Alabama apartments designed to look like European castles begins.

Quinlan Castle, on a hilltop overlooking Birmingham’s Southside, began demolition on Friday and will continue through the weekend.

Steel girders were placed through the turret windows and strapped to a crane lift to lift the dome roofs off the turrets on Friday afternoon.

The rock exterior walls and turrets will be demolished on Saturday and Sunday.

Quinlan Castle was built in 1927 by two brothers who were World War I veterans who wanted to pay homage to the castles they had seen in Europe during the war.

It began as a 72-unit apartment complex with two four-story buildings and a courtyard.

For the past three decades, it has sat unused.

According to engineers, the structure is unusable and dangerous.

On Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, a crane lifts the roof off Quinlan Castle’s northeastern turret.

(Photo courtesy of ALcom’s Greg Garrison)

Southern Research will demolish Quinlan and incorporate it into its 22-acre campus, which it purchased from the City of Birmingham for (dollar)400,000 in 2008.

“While the demolition of the castle is a sad occasion, we are excited about our plans for this site and what they mean for the future of Southern Research and Alabama,” said Josh Carpenter, president and CEO of Southern Research.

“We’re constructing a new biotech center that will significantly expand our research into infectious diseases like COVID-19 and chronic health conditions that endanger our family, friends, and communities.”

During the demolition, traffic will be disrupted.

