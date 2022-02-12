After years of horrific abuse and starvation, a father pleads guilty to his 12-year-old son’s death.

After horrific abuse and starvation, a father pleads guilty to his 12-year-old son’s death.

According to court records, a Lebanon County father pleaded guilty to torturing and starving his 12-year-old son to death two years ago and was sentenced to life in prison.

Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiring to commit both crimes on Thursday.

The charge of homicide resulted in a life sentence, while the other convictions resulted in sentences of at least 25 years.

According to online court records, he negotiated a plea before a trial scheduled for next month.

Lebanon Daily News was the first to report on the plea.

An email seeking comment from the district attorney was not immediately returned.

Schollenberger has been in prison since May 26, 2020, when his starved, dehydrated, and naked son was discovered dead in a feces-caked room where the boy had been locked.

Maxwell Schollenberger weighed only 47.5 pounds, or half of a typical 12-year-old.

He was in the care of his father.

Schollengerber’s fiancee, Kimberly Maurer, 36, was also charged in the boy’s ordeal and death, with a March trial date set.

The couple had three children together, all of whom were well taken care of.

According to the district attorney, those siblings were told to ignore Maxwell, who “existed in a state of perpetual suffering” in 2020.

She said the family’s agony lasted for years at their Annville home on South White Oak Street.

Maxwell was confined to his own dark, bare room, the door to which was locked from the outside.

Duct tape was used to close the blinds on the windows.

According to the DA, the shutters on a window near his bed were nailed shut.

Except for the feces-caked bed on which the boy’s body was discovered, the second-floor bedroom had no electric light, no toy, and no furniture.

Maxwell died of dehydration, malnutrition, and head trauma, according to the coroner.

According to the district attorney, the boy had not seen a doctor in ten years and had never attended school.

After Maurer informed a neighbor of the child’s death, police were dispatched.

“He was in that room 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the time he died…

