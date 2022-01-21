After ‘years of migraines,’ a Glasgow mother has a 4 inch brain tumor removed.

After a brain tumor was discovered, Lisa Dumbiotis had to undergo emergency brain surgery.

She’s now on a fundraising mission to benefit the hospital ward where she was treated.

After suffering from migraines for more than half of her life, a Glasgow woman had a four-inch tumor removed from her brain.

Lisa Dumbiotis has had headaches since she was 15, but last year she began to lose feeling in her hands and see flashing lights.

She was seen the next day after describing her symptoms to her local optician before being referred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

She had emergency surgery three days later to remove a four-inch tumor from her brain that was causing pressure.

“It was just crazy,” Lisa from Shawlands said.

I’m still not sure if I’m over it.

It hit me like a ton of bricks.

It was difficult for me to comprehend everything.

The hardest part was having to call my father and tell him what they had discovered – I could hear his wee voice breaking over the phone.”

The 38-year-old spent 12 days in the hospital after surgery, initially in high dependency before being moved to Ward 67.

“A nurse came in a few days after the surgery and wanted to wash my hair for me to try to get some of the matted blood out from the surgery,” Lisa continued.

“However, because it was so tangled, she recommended shaving it instead.”

That’s when I came up with the idea of doing everything I could to keep my hair and shave it off in order to raise money for the team who had worked so hard to care for me.”

Lisa has kept her full head of dark hair, with the exception of the surgery site, which will be removed on February 13th.

More than £1,000 has already been pledged to the neurology endowment fund as a result of her fundraising efforts.

Lisa considers her hair to be her “pride and joy,” but is content to “shave it off and start over.”

Andreas, her 12-year-old son, and his friends have also pledged to shave their heads as a show of support.

The pathology of the tumor was Lisa and her family’s main concern.

Her paternal grandfather.

