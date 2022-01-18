After’stopping life-saving medication and PRAYING instead,’ anti-vaxxer parents’murdered’ their eight-year-old daughter.

After refusing to give their eight-year-old daughter life-saving medication, her anti-vaxxer parents have been charged with her murder.

Diabetic Elizabeth Rose Struhs’ lifeless body was discovered in the family’s Queensland home, and it’s been suggested that her parents prayed for her to be cured instead.

According to news.com.au, she was discovered on January 11, but cops believe she died four days earlier. She may have stopped receiving diabetes treatment as early as January 2.

Jason Struhs, 50, and Kerrie Struhs, 46, have been charged with one count each of murder, torture, and failure to provide basic needs.

According to the Courier Mail, Elizabeth was taken off her insulin medication in an attempt to have her illness healed by God.

The couple reportedly ran a home-based church in Toowoomba and believe that God, rather than medicine, heals illness.

They were allegedly convinced that their daughter had “worms” and that God had “100% promised healing.”

Jayde, Elizabeth’s older sister, is now attempting to become the legal guardian of her five younger siblings.

She wrote on GoFundMe, “No other family should have to hear or experience what we have had to endure in this past week.”

“It’s possible that we’ll never know the full scope of what happened.”

Elizabeth Rose Struhs was taken from us far too soon, and we were denied a lifetime of memories with her.

“They have had their entire worlds turned upside down by the loss of our sister.”

The funds will be used to keep the children in a “safe, secure, and loving home,” according to Jayde.

Two families would visit the Struhs’ family home, which doubled as a church, every weekend, according to a neighbor who spoke to the Toowoomba Chronicle.

According to reports, when police arrived at Elizabeth’s home, they discovered that she had been visited by a large number of people.

“Cars lined the street, and there was a large group of people dressed up,” the anonymous neighbor explained.

“They came back at night after being there in the morning.”