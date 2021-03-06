Agenda of 4th session of 13th National People’s Congress

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — The preparatory meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) on Thursday adopted the following agenda of the session:

— Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

— Review the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035;

— Review the report on the implementation of the 2020 plan and on the 2021 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2021;

— Review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2020 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2021, and the draft central and local budgets for 2021;

— Deliberate the draft amendment to the Organic Law of the NPC;

— Deliberate the draft amendment to the Rules of Procedure for the NPC;

— Deliberate a draft NPC decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region;

— Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

— Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People’s Court;

— Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Enditem