Agent says man accused of killing four people, including a baby, could be part of a “larger human smuggling operation.”

Agent says man charged in the deaths of four people, including a baby, could be part of a “larger human smuggling operation.”

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people were discovered near the US border in Canada, including a baby and a teen, in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.

Following the discovery of seven Indian nationals in the United States and the discovery of their bodies, Steve Shand, 47, was charged with human smuggling on Thursday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

According to court documents filed in support of Shand’s arrest on Wednesday, one of the individuals paid a large sum of money to enter Canada on a forged student visa.

In court documents, John Stanley, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, stated, “The investigation into the deaths of the four individuals in Canada is ongoing, as is an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation of which Shand is suspected of being a part.”

Shand was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

An email sent to the federal public defender’s office, which is listed in court documents as representing Shand, received no immediate response.

On Wednesday, a US Border Patrol agent in North Dakota stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the Canadian border, according to documents.

Shand was allegedly driving with two Indian nationals, according to court documents.

Five other people were spotted by law enforcement in the snow nearby around the same time, according to court documents.

Officers learned that the group, which included Indian nationals, had been walking outside in sub-zero temperatures for more than 11 hours.

As she was being transported to the hospital, a woman stopped breathing several times.

Her hand will need to be partially amputated, according to court documents.

A man was also admitted to the hospital with frostbite, but was later released.

One of the men in the group was toting a backpack filled with baby supplies.

He told officers it belonged to a family who had become separated from the group overnight, according to court documents.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy of the Manitoba RCMP speaks at a press conference in Winnipeg on Jan.

The year is 2022.

Mounties in Manitoba say they’ve discovered the bodies of four people near the US border, including an infant and a teen….

Latest News from Infosurhoy