‘Aggressive designs’: Pakistan blasts India’s $3bn arms deal with Washington for ‘destabilizing already volatile region’

Islamabad has voiced concern over a recent multi-billion dollar weapons deal signed between Washington and New Delhi, insisting its nuclear-armed rival is upsetting stability in southern Asia.

On the heels of the $3 billion exchange inked last week – which will see India purchase 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from US arms giant Lockheed Martin – Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the move was alarming and revealed New Delhi’s hostile intent toward Islamabad.

“Pakistan has concerns regarding defense deals with India, particularly the sale of sophisticated weapon systems to India which we believe would further destabilize an already volatile region,” Farooqui told reporters on Thursday, adding that Pakistan takes “the rhetoric and threatening language” of Indian leaders “very seriously.”

We have alerted the international community many times about India’s aggressive designs not only towards Pakistan but towards other countries in the region as well.

The helicopter deal was signed during US President Donald Trump’s first state visit to India last week, with the US leader boasting that the two countries would soon become “premier defense partners.” He also noted that additional negotiations were in the works to sell New Delhi US-made drones and anti-aircraft systems.

Defense cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, meanwhile, has faltered in recent years. While Islamabad had long relied on Washington for military hardware, the Trump administration scrapped some $3 billion in security aid to the country in 2018, alleging it was “harboring terrorists.” Pakistan has since turned to other nations for assistance in developing its defenses – including China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – finding alternative sources for weapons and gear, as well as carrying out a number of joint military exercises.

