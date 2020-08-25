Aging PSG Defender Has Options Waiting After Champions League Final

Time is winding down on Thiago Silva with the Champions League final happening on Sunday. With no new deal on the table, the 35-year-old could be playing his final game with Les Parisiens. Hence, the most likely scenario for the Brazilian is ending up in the free-agent pool. Once that happens, there is no telling what the future holds.

Despite an uncertain future, Silva is trying to stay positive. As early as the Champions League semi-finals, Silva admitted that he was not sure if he was going to play on or if that was his last one. With nothing definite after PSG’s game against Bayern Munich on Sunday, it seems apparent that the 35-year-old has a lot of things going on in his mind when he spoke on the PSG website.

“And I can’t help having that thought in my mind, I think it’s just natural. But I’m quite calm and quite happy with everything I’ve gone through at the club. And if this turns out to be my last game, I’ll be happy with it,” Silva said.

Since joining PSG in 2012, Silva has made over 300 appearances. He has also helped the club to seven Ligue 1 titles but it appears his time at Parc des Princes is coming to a close. There are suggestions that it may not be his last and that there is still a chance he could get a new contract. Hence, expect the Brazilian to be in focus after Sunday’s match – win or lose.

“I’m very grateful, I’ll be grateful my whole life for everything I’ve experienced here. And I want to keep making history. We already made history by getting to the semi-finals after 25 years,” Silva said.

If this is indeed Silva’s final ride with PSG, his football career may still move forward. He has been linked to a possible move to Chelsea F.C. while Fiorentina has also expressed interest in his services, ready to offer a two-year deal.

For now, the only club seen to have an interest in Silva is Chelsea. According to the Guardian, the Blues are considering signing the 35-year-old on a free transfer. Frank Lampard is seeking defensive reinforcements and the center-back makes sense. But with Silva turning 36 next month, questions are in the air if he can handle the pace and intensity in the Premier League moving forward.