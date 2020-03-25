Agricultural tourism, planting industry bring benefits to villagers in Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2020 shows a view of Fangniuping Village of Cizhu Town in Yubei District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. By taking advantage of its natural and cultural resources, Fangniuping Village has developed various industries including agricultural tourism and planting industry in recent years, which bring the villagers great ecological and economic benefits. The per capita net income of the villagers reached 19,000 yuan (about 2676 U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)