Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, the city of Philadelphia was named No.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, a city in Pennsylvania was named No.

You can listen to the most recent episode of “Today in Pennsylvania” at this link or on any of your favorite apps, such as Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Every weekday, episodes of “Today in Pa.” are available on INFOSURHOY. Feel free to subscribe, follow, or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!

Pennsylvania is eligible for federal funding to build an electric vehicle charging station network along its interstate highways.

Parents in Philadelphia are upset about the new lottery system implemented by the school district.

Snow geese have arrived.

In addition, guess which city was named the country’s top football fan destination?

These are the topics discussed in the latest episode of “Today in Pa.,” a daily weekday podcast hosted by Claudia Dimuro from INFOSURHOYcom.

“Today in Pa.” is dedicated to sharing the most important and interesting stories from Pennsylvania, letting you know exactly what’s going on in the state right now.

The following articles are mentioned in today’s episode:

Consider leaving us a review on Apple Podcasts or Amazon if you enjoy “Today in Pennsylvania.”

Reviews help other people find the show, and we’d like to hear your thoughts on it as well.