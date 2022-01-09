Ahmaud Arbery: Two white men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a black man who was out jogging.

Two white men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a black man who was out jogging.

In February 2020, while jogging, Ahmaud Arbery was pursued and shot.

Three white men have been sentenced to life in prison for chasing down and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man whose death sparked nationwide racial protests.

In November, a court ruling found Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, guilty of murdering Mr Arbery.

On Friday, a judge in Georgia ruled that Bryan could seek parole after 30 years, but the McMichaels would be sentenced to life in prison.

The men have also been charged with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping by the federal government, and they will go on trial in February.

On February 23, 2020, Mr. Arbery was shot and killed while jogging through a mostly white neighborhood in south Georgia.

The McMichaels grabbed their guns and pursued Mr Arbery after seeing him jogging.

Bryan became involved in the chase and captured a video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts during a struggle.

Mr Arbery was allegedly involved in a string of burglaries in their neighborhood, according to the three defendants, who claimed this without evidence.

The McMichaels claimed in court that the shooting was in self-defense and that they were attempting to carry out a citizen’s arrest.

When the video taken by Bryan was leaked two months later, the case became national news.

Since Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted in April of murdering another unarmed black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes, it has become one of the most closely watched racial justice-related trials in the United States.

Judge Timothy Walmsley said the McMichaels had shown no remorse or empathy for Mr Arbery, and that he had sentenced them to prison in part because of their “callous” words and actions captured on video.

Prior to the sentencing, he said that when he thought about the case, he “kept coming back to the terror” Mr Arbery must have felt.

“Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down and shot, and he was killed because people in this courtroom took the law into their own hands,” he explained.

Ahmaud Arbery: Two white men sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of black man out jogging