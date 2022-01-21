Aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region is at its lowest level since March, according to the United Nations.

Due to ongoing clashes in Aballa, Afar, humanitarian aid to Tigray remains suspended.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Due to ongoing conflict, the United Nations reported on Friday that humanitarian aid to the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia is at its lowest level since March.

“We’ve been told that since December, no humanitarian aid has entered Tigray via the Semera-Abala-Mekelle corridor.

In a noon briefing, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said that “continued clashes in Abala, in the Afar province” were the reason for the delay.

“Since August, no humanitarian fuel has been permitted to enter Tigray via this route.

“Aid organizations are also unable to secure enough fuel on the ground,” he added.

The UN humanitarian agencies and their partners had to reduce, postpone, or cancel humanitarian aid distributions such as food, medicine, nutrition supplies, and other critical items due to ongoing clashes, according to Dujarric.

“Some 10,500 people received food aid in Tigray between the 6th and 12th of January, but more than 800,000 people require assistance every week.”

“This is the lowest level of food assistance since operations expanded in March of last year,” he said, adding that the remaining supplies can only help another 28,000 people.

Health-care access

“Health partners tell us that the campaign is facing serious challenges, including, of course, the lack of fuel and cash that we’ve been telling you about, as well as limited cold chain capacity and shortages of health care workers,” said Dujarric.

In Amhara and Afar, Dujarric said the humanitarian response has been stepped up in accessible areas, with over 578,000 people receiving food, 40,000 receiving shelter, and other items in the last week.

Residents in the Amhara, Afar, and Tigray regions, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, are lacking in basic health services.

According to the Red Cross, residents in northern Ethiopia have been the hardest hit by the year-long conflict, with chronic illness patients dying in some cases.

Last week, the World Health Organization joined other Ethiopian aid organizations in condemning the government’s blockade on health aid to the Tigray region.

Ethiopia has prevented the delivery, according to the UN health organization.

