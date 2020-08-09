Air India plane crash leaves 17 dead after jet overshoots runway and breaks apart in Calicut

SEVENTEEN passengers were killed when a plane skidded off the runway in India today.

At least 123 were injured after the Air India Express jet broke in two and plunged 35ft into the valley below.

The Boeing-737 Flight IX 1134 from Dubai to Calicut International Airport was carrying 190 passengers and crew, India’s civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

Among them were 10 infants.

In addition to the 17 dead, 173 others were taken to hospital.

Television footage showed rescue workers moving around the wreckage in pouring rain.

The aircraft lay split into at least two chunks after the plane’s fuselage sheared apart as it fell into a valley 35ft below, authorities said.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told national broadcaster DD News: “Because of the weather conditions, he could not land the first time, so he did a turnaround and tried to approach it from a different direction.”

Mr Puri said authorities managed to rescue most of the passengers because the plane did not catch fire while descending the slope at the end of the table-top runway.

Such runways are located at an altitude and have steep drops at one or both ends.

“The good news is that the plane broke up and we were able to access the passengers,” Mr Puri said.

He said rescue operations had been completed.

One of the pilots, named as Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, was among the dead.

The plane had been on a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country, officials said.

Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amitabh Kant, who heads the government’s planning commission, said the runway is on a hilltop with deep gorges on either side, making it difficult to land.

The incident happened because of heavy rains and poor visibility. This is truly devastating, he told NDTV.

In a tweet India’s Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said the aircraft “overshot the runway in rainy conditions”, then plunged down a 35ft slope, before breaking in two.

He said a formal inquiry would be carried out by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

PM Narendra Modi tweeted that he was pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode, and that he had spoken to Kerala’s top elected official.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

The worst air disaster in India was on November 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.