Air Namibia continues to struggle with substantive appointment of CEO

WINDHOEK, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s national airline on Tuesday announced the appointment of the Chief Human Resources Officer, Elia Erastus, as the new acting Chief Executive Officer effective Feb. 11, until a substantive CEO has been appointed.

The appointment follows the resignation of Xavier Masule from the role of interim Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, Feb. 10.

The airline in a statement said Masule cited personal reasons as the basis for resignation and will be returning to his substantive position of Chief Commercial Officer.

The country’s flagship airline has been operating without a substantive head, following the resignation of Acting Managing Director, Mandi Samson in March 2019.