Air Namibia suspends domestic flights due to surge in COVID-19 cases

WINDHOEK, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Namibia will suspend all domestic flights for 18 days starting from Wednesday amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, national airline Air Namibia has announced.

The suspension of regional flights will be extended until Sept. 20, and Frankfurt flights until Sept. 30, in line with the reopening of international borders, Air Namibia corporate communications officer Twaku Kayofa said Wednesday.

“The latest development is in alignment with Namibia’s travel restrictions as stipulated in Stage 3 regulations, aimed at curbing the further spread of COVID-19,” Kayofa said.

Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travelers who need to change their travel dates.

Kayofa said for domestic flights, all tickets purchased on or before Wednesday will be offered one free change to a new travel date until Oct. 31.

To date, Namibia has recorded a total number of 3,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Enditem