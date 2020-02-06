Air Namibia to suspend loss-making Windhoek-Luanda flight route

WINDHOEK, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s national airline, Air Namibia, Tuesday announced that it will suspend the Windhoek-Luanda route effective Sunday, barely 5 months after reintroducing it last year.

According to the airline on Tuesday, the route was only reintroduced during October 2019 to January 2020 due to the fact that it was high season.

“The route was Air Namibia’s most profitable route from 1998 to 2015,” the airline said in a statement, adding that this situation changed when the Angolan economy weakened and passenger demand for air travel declined.

Air Namibia’s interim CEO Xavier Masule, said while recognizing that this was in the past Air Namibia’s most profitable route, the sad reality the airline faces today is different.

“The route is loss-making to a level which is not sustainable, and there are no prospects of the situation changing in the foreseeable future,” he added.

Masule meanwhile said passengers booked on affected flights will be re-protected and accommodated on flights operated by TAAG Angolan Airlines, and their travel itineraries will not be negatively affected. Enditem