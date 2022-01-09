Air pollution is said to be the cause of 20% of deaths in Bosnia Herzegovina.

Air pollution is said to be the cause of 20% of deaths in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to an ecological NGO, the problem exists in almost every city in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

”Almost every city in Bosnia and Herzegovina is attempting to address the same issue.”

According to Anes Podic, a spokesman for the NGO Eko Akcija Association, the cities with the most air pollution are Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Tuzla, and Zenica.

According to him, air pollution kills around 3,400 people in Bosnia and Herzegovina each year, according to the World Bank and the European Environment Agency.

“These are astronomical figures.

He went on to say that politicians in Bosnia and Herzegovina have made no attempt to resolve the issue.

“Our biggest problem is stoves and those who are burned in stoves.”

People are extremely sluggish when it comes to using natural gas to heat their homes.

Hundreds of people switch to natural gas each year.

At this rate, the problem of air pollution would take centuries to solve.

“This has to become a societal problem,” Podic said.

During periods of air pollution, he urged citizens to be more aware of warnings and advised those who could get away from cities to go to places where the air was clean.