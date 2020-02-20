Air raids kill 4 IS militants in eastern Afghanistan

ASSADABAD, Afghanistan, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Four militants affiliated with Islamic State (IS) were confirmed dead as fighting planes struck the hardliner group’s hideout in Chawkay district of the eastern Kunar province on Wednesday, said an army statement released here Thursday.

Acting on tip-off, the aircraft pounded the militants’ hideout in Tangai area of the restive district on Wednesday afternoon, killing four insurgents on the spot, the statement said.

No civilian or security personnel was harmed during the raids, the army statement further said.

IS militants who are active in parts of Kunar province with Assadabad as its capital have yet to make comments.