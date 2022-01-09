Air Serbia has begun direct flights between Nis and Istanbul.

Nis-Istanbul direct flights are now available with Air Serbia.

‘Turkey is a very important market for us,’ says an official with Air Serbia.

Serbia’s national airline announced on Wednesday that direct flights from Nis to Istanbul began on Tuesday night.

The 144-seat Airbus A319 of Air Serbia will fly the route twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

According to Bosko Rupic, a senior sales manager at Air Serbia, connecting the south of Serbia to Istanbul is crucial.

“We are very pleased that by improving our offer, we will contribute to strengthening commercial and tourist activity between our two countries,” Rupic said.

Turkey and Serbia have friendly relations.

More tourists and businesspeople travel between the two countries as a result of the good relations.

AnadoluJet, a Turkish airline, recently began flying from Ankara to Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, while Turkish Airlines increased its daily flights from Istanbul to Belgrade to three.