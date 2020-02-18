Air-traffic controller sends text to his ex-girlfriend suggesting a flight was about to crash

A senior air-traffic controller was suspended from duty after he sent his ex-girlfriend a text message suggesting flights under his watch were at risk of crashing into each other.

The Melbourne-based controller sent the message last February that read, ‘Velocity 474 with Brisbane trying to crash into Xanadu221 with me’.

Velocity is a call sign used by air traffic controllers for Virgin flights, and Xanadu for Air Asia X.

The message was accompanied by a flight radar image from Airservices Australia – the government body responsible for the air navigation across the nation.

The image showed the two flights in close proximity over airspace near Brisbane.

His ex-girlfriend took out an apprehended violence order against the air traffic controller and said the message was part of a disturbing pattern of behaviour, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

But Airservices Australia said the safety of others was never compromised because an individual air-traffic controller can’t cause planes to crash.

‘As safety is always our highest priority, Airservices conducted a thorough investigation and was satisfied there was no safety risk,’ a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

Airservices Australia was made aware of the message in September last year and conducted an investigation during which the controller was suspended from duty.

Airservices Australia would not comment on the outcome of the investigation, whether the man was disciplined or if he continued in his job.

The investigation comes after a report looking into workplace culture within Airservices Australia revealed shocking claims about the day-to-day operations of air traffic controller workers in August.

The report was written by Federal Court justice Tony North QC and looked into workplace culture within Airservices Australia.

It was partly based on a survey of 524 air traffic control workers and more than three quarters of respondents were female.

Discrimination against women was tipped as a major issue within the organisation, with one respondent claiming women were dismissed for higher duties, despite being more qualified.

Mr North said the report demonstrated the workplace culture of bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment needed to be investigated as he believes there is a strong argument that it was damaging welfare and health of a significant number of its employees.

He said as a result it could endanger the safety of air navigation and the travelling public.

However, Airservices Australia rejected the suggestion that its workplace culture has been negatively affecting safety.

‘Airservices’ safety performance is demonstrably among the best in the world and always improving’, a spokeswoman previously said.

‘There is no factual basis for these false and alarmist claims. When our safety performance is compared against our peers, we compare exceptionally well.

‘Airservices has a strong reporting culture and systems in place to manage workplace bullying and harassment complaints when they do arise. Any allegation is treated seriously and investigated thoroughly.’