AirAsia passenger grows 9 pct in 4Q

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — AirAsia Group announced Wednesday that its total number of passengers went up 9 percent year on year in the fourth quarter last year,

The budget carrier said in a statement, its capacity expanded by 11 percent year on year for the quarter, driven by large increases in Indonesia and the Philippines.

However, its load factor dipped slightly by 2 percentage points to 82 percent in the quarter due to higher capacity.

For the full year of 2019, AirAsia saw its passengers jump 12 percent year on year to 83.5 million.

The group capacity expanded 11 percent year on year on the back of taking 19 more aircraft, ending the year with a fleet size of 243 aircraft.

The group also successfully achieved its target load factor of 85 percent in 2019, according to the statement.