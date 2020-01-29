Airbus flies to record highs after latest Boeing blow

PARIS, Jan 22 – Airbus’ shares rose to record highs on Wednesday, after its U.S. arch rival Boeing warned of new issues with the Boeing 737 MAX plane.

Airbus was up by 1.7% at 138.78 euros by 0940 GMT, the top performer on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index.

Late on Tuesday, Boeing said it did not expect to win approval for the return of the 737 MAX to service until mid-year due to further potential developments in the certification process and regulatory scrutiny on its flight control system.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)