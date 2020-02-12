Airline company brings over 1,300 medics to Wuhan by charter flights

WUHAN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — China Southern Airlines, the country’s largest air carrier, on Sunday scheduled nine charter flights to bring more than 1,300 medical workers to Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic outbreak.

Four charter flights arrived in Wuhan Sunday afternoon, carrying 500 medics from the hospital of Jinzhou Medical University in northeast China’s Liaoning Province to the frontline.

Five more are expected to arrive at Sunday night from Liaoning, southern and central provinces of Guangdong and Henan, with more than 800 medical workers on board.

China Southern Airlines have operated 39 charter flights to Wuhan since Jan. 24 and sent more than 4,800 medics and over 200 tonnes of medical supplies from across the country, said Luo Zhonghai with the company’s Hubei branch.