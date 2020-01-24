Airport couple’s daily life during Spring Festival travel rush in Chongqing

Dai Chong helps his wife Yang Meng subpackage working meals at the T3A Terminal of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China’s Chongqing, Jan. 22, 2020. The year of 2020 marks the 10th Spring Festival travel rush for the couple Dai Chong and Yang Meng who during this period can only see each other for ten minutes every day. Both of them are working for the ground service at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, with one as a check-in counter clerk and the other a service clerk. Busy with serving the passage, the couple only have a ten-minute brief encounter at noon every day when they fetch their working meals. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)