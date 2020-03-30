Airports Council Int’l calls for protective measures

ISTANBUL

Necessary measures should be taken to protect 6.1 million airport staff from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Airports Council International (ACI) said on Friday.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions which have been introduced to limit the virus’s spread, current estimates indicate airport industry losses of up to $70 billion,” the council stressed in a press release.

It noted that airports employ 6.1 million people — directly or indirectly — that make 60% of all aviation sector globally.

Angela Gittens, the general director of the council, said: “ACI World is calling on states to consider financial relief measures that will help to alleviate the significant drop in cash flows and to ensure operational and business continuity of airport activities, and to protect jobs.”

The ACI said government grants, accessing loans, tax suspensions and rent postponements should be provided immediately for airports.

The council also said it will publish a detailed statement on the virus’ economic impact on global airports.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Dozens of countries have stopped or limited international flights to stem the spread of novel coronavirus, and these measures affected the aviation and tourism sectors deeply.

The data shows more than 553,200 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 25,000, and more than 127,500 recoveries.