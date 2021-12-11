AJ and Kai get the first perfect 40 on Strictly Come Dancing in the semi-finals.

Strictly Come Dancing semi-final results are in, and AJ and Kai are the first couple to get a perfect 40.

The four remaining couples are vying for a spot in the final.

As the remaining Strictly Come Dancing couples competed for a spot in the final, AJ Odudu received her first perfect score of 40.

The TV presenter, who lost to BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker in the dance-off last week, fought back with her partner Kai Widdrington as they performed a quickstep.

Rose and Giovanni also received a perfect score, with judge Motsi Mabuse praising their tango as her “dance of the series.”

Each couple danced twice, with the judges’ scores from both performances being added together to determine their position on the leaderboard.

The following is how they fared:

Tango to Queen’s One Vision.

Michael Buble performs a samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) in the second dance.

Shirley: Thank you so much for kicking off our show with such a bang. You were incredible.

In general, you’re getting better at what you do.

Anton: I adored you in hold because your frame was flawless.

Well done, sir.

Craig: It was strong, it had power, it was dramatic, and you were clearly in command.

Excellent work.

Motsi: You did a fantastic job of covering the floor.

The amount of progress you’ve made in your ballroom dancing is incredible.

Craig (9), Motsi (9), Shirley (9), and Anton (9).

Shirley: I don’t know what to do with myself because I’m so excited! Absolutely fantastic, well done!

Anton: Congratulations on a fantastic effort.

It’s an extremely difficult dance.

You got off to a great start…I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone work harder at getting the hips in sync.

Craig: You nailed it.

It could have been a little smoother in bounce, but I liked it.

Motsi: Well done, and I’m sure you’ve been fighting a lot lately.

Rhys, bravo!

Craig gets a 9, Motsi gets a 10, Shirley gets a 10 and Anton gets a 9.

Waltz to pop star Ellie Goulding’s “How Long Will I Love You”

Eduardo Rovira’s A Evaristo Carriego is the second dance.

Shirley: You have brought so much joy to everyone through everything you have done.

Our hearts are warmed by it.

I appreciate it.

Anton: I’m a big fan of your dancing.

I adore it; you’re incredible.

Craig: Right there was one teeny-tiny, hesitant sticky.

