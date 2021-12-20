AJ Odudu of Strictly Come Dancing makes a surprise hosting debut on BBC Morning Live.

On BBC Morning Live, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Odudu makes a surprise appearance as a host.

The TV host was beaming as she talked about the “fantastic” Strictly final.

AJ Odudu, from Strictly Come Dancing, made a surprise hosting debut on BBC Morning Live this morning.

When she and pro dancing partner Kai Widdrington announced their withdrawal from the Strictly final on Friday (December 17), the Strictly finalist was “deeply upset.”

AJ was unable to compete after injuring her right ankle ligament during training last Monday.

When they told Claudia Winkleman about having to withdraw from the final on Saturday, the couple was in tears.

When she revealed she had a “broken heart” on Saturday night’s show, AJ was visibly upset.

The 33-year-old, however, appeared to be smiling again on Monday when she surprised viewers by hosting BBC Morning Live.

“Today 9:15am On @bbcone I’ve whacked on my big girl pants to guest present Morning Live with @ravwilding,” AJ wrote on Twitter before the show.

“I’ll see you in a few minutes!”

“AJ, welcome of course, but such disappointment for you at the weekend not being able to perform in the Strictly final, how are you feeling? Is it too soon to talk about it?” said co-host Rav Wilding, speaking at the start of the show.

“It’s not too early to talk about it; hey, I may not have been able to perform, but I loved it! It was a fantastic final, as we all know,” she explained. “I was there with my sparkly boot, and my crutches were strictly-fied as well.”

Even on one leg, I was clapping and dancing my socks off!”

From 9.15 a.m. on weekdays, BBC Morning Live airs on BBC One.

