Ajax fails to register Haller for Europa League, top signing not eligible

THE HAGUE, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Sebastien Haller is not allowed to play in the Europa League in the second half of the season, because his club Ajax failed to put the striker on the player list of the European football association UEFA, the Dutch soccer club confirmed on Thursday.

Haller arrived from West Ham United for a club record of 22.5 million euros (27.5 million U.S. dollars) in January. Due to the administrative blunder, he cannot play in the remainder of the Europa League season for Ajax.

In his first six matches for Ajax in the Eredivisie, Haller scored two times and assisted four.

Ajax plays French side Lille OSC in the last 32 of the Europa League on February 18 (away) and 25 (home). Enditem