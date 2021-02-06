Ajax goalkeeper Onana suspended for 12 months for doping

THE HAGUE, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The disciplinary body of the European football association UEFA has imposed a 12-month suspension on Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana for violating the doping rules, the Amsterdam club announced on Friday.

After an ‘out of competition’ check on October 30, 2020, the substance Furosemide was detected in the urine of the 24-year-old goalkeeper from Cameroon.

The suspension is effective from Friday and applies to all football activities, both national and international. Onana and Ajax will appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“On the morning of October 30, Onana was not feeling well,” Ajax explained in a statement. “He wanted to take a tablet for that. Unconsciously, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed. Onana made a mistake about the product, mistakenly took his wife’s medicine, ultimately resulting in this measure taken by UEFA.”

“We explicitly renounce performance-enhancing means, we obviously stand for a clean sport,” said Ajax’s general manager Edwin van der Sar. “This is a heavy blow. We had hoped for a conditional suspension or a suspension much shorter than these twelve months, as it was arguably not intended to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance.” Enditem