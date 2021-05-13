Ajax melts Eredivisie trophy into tiny stars for fans

ISTANBUL

Ajax melted the Eredivisie trophy into tiny stars to share with their fans, the Dutch football side confirmed on Wednesday.

“After an exceptional football year without supporters in the stadium, Ajax has decided to meltdown its champion trophy and create over 42,000 small champion stars,” Ajax said in a statement.

“From Wednesday onwards, each season ticket holder will receive their share of the champion trophy, or, as Ajax calls it: ‘a piece of Ajax’. This will allow the club to physically share the championship and the 35th trophy with fans,” it added.

All season ticket holders will have a star weighing 3.45g, 0.06g of which has come from the trophy.

The Amsterdam club managed to win the 35th Dutch title last week, with three games remaining.

Ajax played 30 of its 34 games in the Eredivisie without spectators as they clinched both the Dutch Cup and the Eredivisie title this season.