Ajax to battle Tottenham for Jan Vertonghen as club refuse to give up on new contract

Jan Vertonghen will see his contract at Tottenham expire at the end of the season after not yet agreeing on fresh terms

Tottenham face a fight to keep Jan Vertonghen after Ajax boss Erik ten Hag hinted at re-signing the defender.

The Belgium international has less than six months to run on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is free to speak to foreign teams.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has not given up hope of keeping the 32-year-old after already persuading Toby Alderweireld to sign fresh terms.

The defender started his career with Ajax, spending five years at the club before moving to Atletico Madrid.

Speaking about Vertonghen, Ten Hag said: “Jan has a history at Ajax. Of course we are following his situation very closely, but you also have to look at the position in which someone plays.

“If that comes together, the availability and the position in which he plays, then he is an option.

“There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn’t matter how old he is.”

Vertonghen has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season, although he was an unused substitute for their last Premier League fixture – a 2-0 win against Manchester City.

And he has had to take a back seat at times with the likes of Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, and Eric Dier often preferred.

He has made 195 appearances for Spurs in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Mourinho has already made it clear that we wants to sign young and hungry players to help bolster the squad in the summer transfer window.

The team have kept only three clean sheets since the Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as boss and sorting out the defence is the priority.

Benfica defender Ruben Dias is thought to be high on his wish-list, as is Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

Spurs are also though to be interested in Norwich’s talented 20-year-old fullback Max Aarons and will make a £15m move in the summer – and Nice’s Youcef Atal, at 24 is another who could figure at around £25m.

Young defenders Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon are already on the books with Mourinho having high hopes for them.