Boys wearing traditional ‘Ak-Kalpak’ hats take part in a parade to celebrate the upcoming Ak-kalpak Day at the central Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan on March 4, 2019. The Ak-kalpak Day, honoring the distinctive headgear traditionally worn by its men, has been celebrated on March 5 since 2016 in Kyrgyzstan. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)