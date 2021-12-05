Akuapem Poloo, a Ghanaian actress, has been charged with ‘obscene material’ and ‘domestic violence’ after posing naked with her 7-year-old son.

Akuapem Poloo, a Ghanaian actress who posed naked with her 7-year-old son, was sentenced to prison for ‘obscene material’ and ‘domestic violence.’

AKUAPEM POLO, an actress, was sentenced to 90 days in prison for posing naked in a photo with her seven-year-old son.

Rosemond Brown, a Ghanaian actress, has lost her appeal and will serve 90 days in prison for a nude photo she took with her son on his birthday in June 2020.

After the image was shared on social media in April, the court found the 31-year-old actress guilty of posting “obscene material” and “domestic violence.”

Many supporters, including US rapper Cardi B, referred to the ruling as “harsh” at the time.

Poloo later removed the photo and apologized, but Ghanaian authorities decided to make an example of him due to the country’s rising obscene content.

She was charged with publishing obscene material, committing domestic violence that harmed another person’s dignity or self-worth, and committing domestic violence that harmed another person’s privacy or integrity.

The three charges will be served in that order for a total of 90 days.

“The court is bothered by posting nude photos on social media,” Judge Christiana Cann stated in April.

“Aside from the canker of rape, defilement, and physical assault, there is no doubt that the publication of obscene materials is on the rise.

“Did she ask the child’s permission before posting the said picture? Did she respect the child’s rights?”

“A severe penalty will serve as a deterrent,” Ms Cann added.

Andy Vortia, the defendant’s lawyer, filed an appeal on April 19, but it was later dismissed on December 1.

The actress’ appeal was dismissed by Ghana’s Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court, and she will now be sentenced to prison.

Cardi B, a 28-year-old American rapper, tweeted after the sentencing, “I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that.”

“Even though it isn’t my style, I don’t believe she was going for sexuality; rather, she was going for a natural look.”

“I believe that prison is a bit harsh.

Perhaps community service or social media probation.”

The Poloo has been told that she must serve the remainder of her sentence behind bars after spending several days in prison before being released on bail pending the outcome of her appeal.

