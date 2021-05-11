Al-Qassam threatens to strike Tel Aviv if Israel targets buildings in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, threatened Tuesday to strike Tel Aviv if Israel targeted civilian towers in Gaza.

“If the enemy persists and bombed civilian towers, then Tel Aviv will be on time with a more severe missile strike than what happened in Ashkelon,” said group spokesman Abu Ubaida in a tweet.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army asked residents of the Hanadi residential tower in western Gaza City to vacate in preparation to strike and destroy the building.