Al-Shabab militant surrenders to Kenyan police in border region

MANDERA, Kenya, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — An Al-Shabab militant surrendered to Kenyan security forces on Thursday in the border region of Mandera.

The police said the 23-year-old Salat Hajir Jimale surrendered to security agencies at Elwak town in south Mandera.

The suspect, who resides in Ashabito area of Rhamu in Mandera county, had an AK-47 rifle with four magazines staffed with 30 rounds each of 7.62 mm special.

“He is currently being interrogated and more information to follow in due course,” the police said.

