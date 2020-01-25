Al-Shabab suspects ambush Kenyan commuter bus

WAJIR, Kenya, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — At least two people were injured while several others escaped unhurt when al-Shabab suspects attacked civilians traveling on a bus in the northeastern Wajir county early Friday.

Thomas Ngeywa, Wajir county police commander confirmed the 6:40 a.m. incident, saying the attackers sprayed the bus with the bullets but the driver did not stop.

“Two people were injured after armed attackers sprayed the bus with bullets. The two were injured in the legs after the driver of the bus defied orders to stop,” Ngeywa told Xinhua by phone.

He said the commuter bus was operating between Khorof Harar and Qarsa in Wajir which is close to the Somalia border.

The police commander said security officers are in pursuit of al-Shabab suspects believed to have crossed from neighboring Somalia.

Kenya’s northeastern region has borne the brunt of grenade and gun attacks in the last several years since Kenya took its troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the al-Shabab militia group. Many people, majority of them non-locals or Christians have lost their lives with others left with permanent injuries.