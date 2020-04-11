Alain Berset: “In the worst case, the infections even increase explosively” – Switzerland

The interview will take place on Thursday, April 9th. It is the day on which Alain Berset celebrates his 48th birthday. We just don’t know that at the time. The conversation takes place over the phone. The health minister is very committed – and wishes us a happy Easter after the interview: “Stay at home!” The population acted “great” in the corona crisis, said Federal President Simonetta Sommaruga. Do you share this assessment? Alain Berset: Yes. Today we all live with very drastic measures that severely restrict our lives. Nobody wants this world. With every decision, the Federal Council clearly explained why it is needed to protect the population and keep our health system running. People think that’s right. You adhere to the rules of conduct. Now we see a streak on the horizon. How would you characterize the behavior? I’m part of the population and I’m not there to distribute grades … but if you want: solidarity, self-responsibility, with a high sense of responsibility.





Still there was trouble. Martin Steiger, lawyer for digital, wrote on Twitter: «What two meters mean does not seem clear to many. I’m afraid we’re actually too stupid for a few simple rules. » I do not share this opinion. People keep their distance, abide by the hygiene rules. Sure: in everyday life, everyone sometimes gets closer than two meters for a short time. It happens to me too. Then just follow the rules again. And wash your hands again and again. The population has really adjusted their behavior. How big is the risk of a setback? This risk should not be underestimated. That is why we have to remain disciplined, especially over the Easter days. Otherwise the infections will increase again. There is no shortcut. We have to go all the way. Whichever is faster.

Minister of Health since 2012 Freiburg-born Alain Berset celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday. He studied political and economic sciences at the University of Neuchâtel and graduated with a license and in 2005 with a doctorate. He was also a guest researcher at the Institute for Economic Research in Hamburg. Between 2003 and 2011, Berset sat for the canton of Friborg in the Council of States, which he chaired in 2009. On December 14, 2011, the Federal Assembly elected him to the Federal Council. Berset has been Head of the Department of the Interior EDI since 2012. He is married and has three children. (att)

People shouldn’t travel to Ticino over Easter. When can you stroll along Lake Maggiore in Ascona again? In the autumn? I very much hope that this will be the case earlier. We have to stay humble. The virus is new, we are constantly learning. Uncertainty is a sign of a crisis. We have to live with that. On March 16, the Federal Council brought emergency law into force. In doing so, he restricted seven fundamental rights. A very massive step. That is unfortunately the case. The rule of law is our greatest achievement. The Federal Council did not make this restriction frivolous, but always based on scientific knowledge. And he justified it carefully, honestly and transparently. After all: In contrast to other countries, the main emphasis is on the personal responsibility of the people. Our Swiss way works. With us, people are not virtually locked up, they understand what is at stake and know which behavior is right. Was the Federal Council aware that it is restricting seven fundamental rights? We were very well aware of what the step into the extraordinary situation means. Emergency law is not arbitrary but is provided for in the constitution. The basis was the epidemic law, which was clearly adopted by the people: if there is a major health risk, emergency law can be enacted. And in this word there are two terms that the Federal Council values ​​highly: distress and law. It was astonishing that the call for even more draconian measures came from western Switzerland, after a curfew. Did that surprise you? Actually already. When the Federal Council declared the special situation on February 28 and banned meetings of over 1,000 people, this brought us criticism. Football games still take place in other countries, but we do not allow hockey games or carnival. On March 20, we went much further, even banning over five people from gathering on buses. An incredible step for a free people like we are. Suddenly it was said that this was not going far enough, that a curfew was needed.





In the crisis, is the call for authoritarian leadership very strong even in Switzerland? This crisis requires determination, clarity, transparency and calm. And also quick decisions. This is exactly how the Federal Council works. It is based on recommendations from specialists. However, he is also in discussion with many actors, such as the social partners or business associations. And especially with the cantons, even if that would not be required in the exceptional situation. But it is important to the Federal Council that the say also applies at this time and that decisions are broadly based. Is Switzerland still a democracy with emergency law? Absolutely. The emergency law only applies for a limited time, is democratically legitimate and our Parliament is back at work. The votes are just postponed. We are all happy that the measures will be gradually eased from the end of April. Our lives are slowly becoming normal, the usual debates can pick up speed again at all levels. In times when the parliament is not in session, the media are “very important as a corrective for state action”, said Federal President Sommaruga. How do you rate the role of the media? Such an assessment is always delicate for a Federal Council (laughs). In this crisis you can see very well how important a free, high quality and diverse press landscape is. The media provide information about the situation and decisions by the authorities, and give everyday tips. They also rightly criticize. This is important. The usage figures are enormous, at the same time there are no advertisements. The media are also criticized. Many say that times of crisis are not critical times. Others think the media should be more critical. Criticism must never be prevented, it is central. This helps to question your own decisions. You mentioned fundamental rights earlier. Freedom of expression and the press are central to these.

Business representatives also criticize: They put up with too much economic damage for the over 65-year-olds. What do you think? The Federal Council wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions and those over 65 years of age. You are particularly at risk. The preamble to our federal constitution states unequivocally: The strength of the people is measured «by the well-being of the weak». In such a situation, a community must stand together and protect the vulnerable. Who made our country so successful? Who should we say thank you for? Our ancestors, including this generation of over 65s. We also take into account the interests of society as a whole. How? In Switzerland, 70 percent of the economy is still functioning. In other countries, it’s only 20 or 30 percent.





The economy has put pressure on easing in recent days – and cited Austria as an example. How much did this affect the Federal Council? Each country has its own epidemiological situation. We examine how and where we can relax measures. If we open too early, the infections increase again, in the worst case even explosively. Then more drastic cuts would be needed than now, which would affect even more economic sectors. You are not just Minister of Health. They also have a doctorate in economics. How do you assess the economic situation after the corona crisis? We are dealing with a pandemic, an infectious disease that has major consequences for the whole world. Switzerland exports a third of its products. If abroad no longer buys them because everything is standing still, we have a serious problem. In addition there are the measures in Germany. We can handle the situation together. But we have to help people and companies in need so that they see a future. Does the corona crisis promote the generation conflict? Rather the opposite. The crisis strengthens cohesion. I see notes on doors in Bern, young people on whom they offer older people to do some shopping for them. That impresses me. There are many indications that there might be a mask requirement when exiting the lockdown. Where? Of course, everyone can wear a mask if they want to. In the current phase, however, this does not help healthy people. But the scientific knowledge about the virus is making tremendous progress and this also has an impact on the question of whether and when masks can be useful. I therefore do not rule out that we recommend a mask with the loosening in certain situations. When shopping and in public transport? We are working out a possible relaxation plan on Easter and the coming days, which includes protective measures. We also rely on the international recommendations. The pandemic plan actually says that everyone should have a mask supply themselves. But hardly anyone knew that anymore. You have to understand that. In the future we will know what an epidemic can mean. We will never forget this corona crisis. Clearly, certain goods need warehouses. How many hygiene masks does the federal government have? According to the “Tages-Anzeiger”, the Spiez laboratory released 10 million masks and the army ordered 80 million masks. In a pandemic, masks are a particularly scarce commodity internationally. That is why the federal government has intervened. The Federal Council ensures that the financial means are available so that we can buy as many masks as possible. The federal government has already procured several million and made it available to the cantons for healthcare. The available volume is currently growing rapidly. We also bought machines to produce masks from us. And we are examining whether we should make reusable textiles. Ems boss Magdalena Martullo suggested that the Federal Council should fly masks from China. Do that? He already has. We buy protective material worldwide. This crisis shows that there are gaps in supply in Switzerland. What went wrong? The cantons, hospitals and the federal government are currently concentrating on procuring the necessary goods. We are in the middle of a marathon. You don’t even think about the next marathon. You want to finish well. Then there is a careful analysis and we learn our lessons. Which reserves should who invest for the next epidemic? The procurement works. Really? Many countries are simultaneously buying medicines and protective agents. So far we have been able to procure everything on time. This virus spreads quickly and causes severe breathing problems. Everyone now needs a lot more ventilators and medication. To date, we have been able to treat all patients in the best possible way, not least because of the preparation of the hospitals and the newly created capacities.