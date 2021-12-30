Alan Dershowitz says the BBC’s interview with Epstein’s former lawyer about the Maxwell verdict was “inappropriate.”

The interview with Mr. Dershowitz did not meet the BBC’s editorial standards, according to the broadcaster.

After British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, the BBC admitted that an interview it aired with Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer was “not suitable.”

Alan Dershowitz, 83, previously worked as an attorney for disgraced financier Harvey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre claimed that Mr. Dershowitz was one of the men who Maxwell and Epstein forced her to have sex with when she was a minor, a claim Mr. Dershowitz denies.

Ms Giuffre is currently suing Prince Andrew in a civil case in the United States, alleging that he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, a claim he denies.

As news of Maxwell’s conviction on five out of six counts for trafficking teenagers broke, he was described as a “constitutional lawyer” in an interview on the BBC News Channel, but no mention was made of his ties to those involved in the case.

He took advantage of the opportunity to refute Ms Giuffre’s allegations against him and the Duke.

The BBC announced that it would investigate Mr. Dershowitz’s interview, claiming that it did not meet its editorial standards.

“Last night’s interview with Alan Dershowitz following the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict did not meet the BBC’s editorial standards,” the BBC said in a statement, “because Mr Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience.”

“We’ll investigate how this occurred.”

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five of the six charges against him, including luring young girls to massage parlors so that disgraced financier Harvey Epstein could molest them.

The allegations made by Ms Giuffre against Maxwell were not part of the prosecution’s case, but they were raised during the trial.

“The most important thing, especially for British viewers,” Mr. Dershowitz said on the BBC, “is that the government was very careful who it used as witnesses.”

“The woman who accused Prince Andrew, who accused me, and who accused many other people was not used as a witness because the Government didn’t believe she was telling the truth.”

“In fact, Virginia Giuffre was mentioned in the trial as a person who brought young people to Epstein to be abused, so this case has no bearing.”

