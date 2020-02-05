Alan Jones accuses new Greens leader Adam Bandt of having ‘PhD in hate speech and personal attacks’

Alan Jones has hit out at newly appointed Greens leader Adam Bandt, accusing him of hate speech over his comments on climate change.

Mr Bandt, a Victorian MP, replaced Richard Di Natale as the party’s leader after a vote on Tuesday, with Mr Di Natale resigning to spend more time with his family.

Jones took to Facebook on Wednesday to make a fiery post in which he said Mr Bandt and his fellow Greens had a ‘PhD in hate speech and personal attacks.’

Jones said that last year both Mr Bandt and Mr Di Natale had called for stricter laws surrounding media hate speech.

‘The Greens took a communications policy to last year’s Federal election… designed to crack down on ”people like Andrew Bolt, Alan Jones and Chris Kenny”,’ Mr Jones wrote.

‘In other words, classify any speech which challenges Green ideology as hate speech and outlaw it. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black,’ he said.

Jones said that Mr Bandt ‘remains a master of hate speech’ and had accused big business of ‘killing people and endangering people’s safety.’

He noted that Bandt had described the Coalition government’s repeal of former prime minister Julia Gillard’s carbon tax as ‘criminal’ and that he had ‘accused Scott Morrison of propagating a plan ‘for three times as many deaths’ from bushfires in future.’

He was referring to comments made by Bandt as he addressed the media on Tuesday to announce he was the Greens new leader.

Prompted by an unprecedented Australian bushfire season, Bandt pulled no punches in his first press conference as party leader, saying businesses who made their money through fossil fuels would be shut down by the Greens.

‘Anyone who makes a profit by putting people’s lives at risk should be worried because their days are gone,’ Mr Bandt told the media.

‘They have to go. They have to go in a way that looks after workers and looks after communities but they have to go,’ he said.

Mr Jones took particular offence at the comments.

‘This mob have a PhD in hate speech and personal attacks,’ he wrote.

‘On policy, nothing in their vocabulary except two words – climate change.’

Bandt has promised to fight the Morrison government in the House of Representatives while his Greens colleagues would fight the government and Labor in the senate.