Alan Jones blows up at Foreign Minister for not grounding every single flight from China

Controversial radio host Alan Jones has slammed Foreign Minister Marise Payne in an interview for not grounding all flights from China – saying the government is too afraid of offending our biggest trading partner.

The 2GB radio and Sky News host was critical of Senator Payne on Friday for still allowing multiple flights from China despite the coronvirus have spread throughout the country from it’s original source in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

There are up to up to 49,000 people landing on flights from China each week – with Jones pointing out to Senator Payne there were nine flights arriving in Sydney on Friday alone

‘That’s just into Sydney alone and there are direct flights from China to Melbourne and Brisbane when every region of mainland china now has confirmed cases of the virus,’ he said.

‘Why haven’t you grounded every flight?’

The death toll from the virus has hit 170 – with nine confirmed cases in Australia – with the World Health Organisation declaring a global health emergency.

Ms Payne defended the government’s actions and said they are working ‘step by step with authorities’, who have made it clear it is still safe for flights to arrive in Australia from China.

‘They have repeatedly told us that stopping all flights from China is not recommended at this stage and in fact no other country has stopped all flights from China,’ the Foreign Minister said.

‘So we review that every single day and we will continue to do that.’

But that wasn’t enough for Jones, who pushed the matter further and claimed ‘the public mood’ was against Ms Payne.

‘At the end of the day I don’t think anyone believes that China is telling the international communities the truth,’ Jones said.

‘I’m just saying if every region in mainland China has confirmed cases – we are flying people out here from all of those regions.’

Ms Payne told Jones her department has taken steps ‘way ahead’ of the World Health Organisation and worked quickly to install more biosecurity at airports.

‘We have acted to advise the 14 days of isolation for anyone who has come out of Hubei province as an extra step,’ she said.

Jones interrupted Ms Payne and questioned why she was still letting flights with hundreds of people from China arrive in Australia when people are testing positive to the virus despite not having any symptoms.

He claimed people could be on the flights with no symptoms at all and could be carrying the virus straight into Australia.

Jones said: ‘A person can infect two or three others. we’re just letting people into the country. You can’t bring a nail file in but you can bring a virus.’

As Ms Payne was defending the procedures taken to protect Australians, Jones said there were claims that ‘political sensitivities’ were at play.

‘People are saying there are political sensitivities at play here about China that didn’t exist with other epidemics like Ebola in West Africa, and we are frightened of China,’ the radio host said.

‘We’re frightened of offending China. We know that the Chinese students most probably keep our universities financial.’

‘We know that we’ve got massive massive indebtedness to China we’ve got massive exports to China. So the money is coming ahead of the public health.’

Ms Payne disagreed with the claims completely and said the government is placing all priority on the public health of Australians.

She said her department took steps ahead of the WHO to advise Australians not to travel to the Hubei province and to reconsider all travel to China.

Thousands of Australians have now been exposed to the coronavirus in Australia by the nine confirmed cases.

Up to 49,000 people are landing on flights from China per week and a global health emergency has now been declared over the virus.

Four people in Sydney, three in Melbourne, and two on the Gold Coast have been struck down with the deadly virus in recent weeks.

Each one flew in from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began, on planes packed with hundreds of potential victims.

At least a day passed after they arrived before they developed flu-like symptoms and eventually went to hospital.

During this time when they didn’t know they were sick, they interacted with hundreds of people each, some of whom could now be infected.

One patient was even allowed out of isolation to celebrate Australia Day at a restaurant with his family while he was waiting for test results.

It comes as China’s coronavirus death toll hits 170 and the World Health Organisation declares a global health emergency.

Speaking to reporters, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: ‘The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries.

‘Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it.’