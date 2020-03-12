Alan Shearer makes top-four verdict as he hails Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Alan Shearer has lavished praise on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before making his top four predictions

Alan Shearer was left impressed by Manchester United’s win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils took all three points as goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay went unanswered, giving them a boost in their quest to secure a return to Champions League football.

With City’s potential ban, fifth place could also be handed qualification into Europe’s premier competition, which would give United a three point cushion.

Shearer has now given his thoughts on the result, before naming who he thinks might join Liverpool and City in the top four.

He wrote in his column for The Sun: “City failed to trouble them at all for large parts. United looked hungrier throughout and were good value for a big three points.

“After some tough moments in recent times, Solskjaer has stuck with it and the players have responded.

“They now have eight clean sheets from their last ten in all competitions and are looking more solid than they have done in a long time.

“Solskjaer got the signing he wanted in January in Fernandes — who has lit up the club — and everyone else has stepped up a gear.

“Now ten games unbeaten in all competitions, United still have plenty to look forward to.

“The battle for the top four is incredibly close and looks set to go to the wire.

“Now just three points behind Chelsea with nine games to go, it is all to play for.

“With Wolves, Sheffield United and even Tottenham still in the mix it is going to make for fascinating viewing.

“It could be hard to dislodge Chelsea, though, who absolutely battered Everton yesterday and were fantastic from start to finish.”

The Blues cruised to a 4-0 victory on Sunday in a huge boost to Frank Lampard’s chances of Champions League qualification.

Goals from Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud meant that the home side kept their three point lead over United, with only nine games of the season remaining.