Albania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania have the most recent UK travel regulations.

Many countries around the world have chosen to ban Brits from entering their borders due to soaring omicron cases in the UK, so passengers should check before traveling.

Many countries around the world have been forced to revise their rules for travellers from the UK as cases of the new omicron variants of coronavirus continue to rise in the UK.

Tourists hoping to escape the UK over the Christmas period have been affected by the restrictions, but residents wishing to visit relatives abroad or return to their home countries have also been affected.

Rules and restrictions are updated on a daily basis – Germany is the latest country to lift its ban on UK visitors – so anyone planning to travel should double-check before leaving.

Here are the current entry requirements for five of Eastern Europe’s most popular tourist destinations.

Bulgaria has designated the United Kingdom as a’red zone’ country, which means that travel from the UK is generally prohibited, with the exception of special cases involving travellers who can demonstrate that they have been double-vaccinated against Covid, have recovered from it, or have recently tested negative for it.

Children under the age of 12 are not subject to the law.

Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Covishield, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik are among the vaccines that accept double vaccine certificates.

For Janssen and Johnson & Johnson, a single-dose certificate is acceptable.

Certificates must be dated at least 14 days before the scheduled arrival date.

Passengers can also enter Bulgaria if they have a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of arrival, or proof of recovery from Covid dated at least 11 days but no more than 180 days before arrival.

Bulgarian nationals and permanent long-term residents are exempt from these rules, but they will be required to complete a 10-day self-isolation period, even if they test negative during that time.

Medical personnel, government officials and diplomats, people traveling for humanitarian reasons, seasonal and tourist workers, as well as bus and truck drivers, ship and aircraft crews, border workers, those transiting through the country, and students from neighboring countries, are all exempt.

