Albania, EBRD sign 50 mln USD loan deal on road rehabilitation

TIRANA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The Albanian Ministry of Finance and Economy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed an agreement in which EBRD will provide 50 million U.S. dollars in loan to finance the rehabilitation of roads in Albania, the ministry said on Monday.

The agreement, signed by Finance and Economy Minister Anila Denaj and EBRD Director for Albania Matteo Colangeli, will be implemented by the Albanian Development Fund (ADF) to improve the infrastructure in three local roads in Albania, according to a ministry press release.

Following the signing ceremony, Denaj said the government is committed to fulfilling its priority in increasing access to rural areas, not only by Albanian people and tourists, but also by foreign investors, aiming to increase employment and economic development in these areas.

The objective of the project is to support Albania’s economic development and contribute to its internal integration by developing its regional and local road network.

For his part, Colangeli said this investment will help the improvement of local economy.