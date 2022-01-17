Albania is the most searched destination when it comes to winter sun escapes.

Albania is the most searched destination for winter sun escapes.

According to a KAYAK study, Greece is the second most popular destination, with searches up by about 151% and average air fares of around £85.

To beat the January blues, sunseekers are rushing to snag a travel bargain.

KAYAK, a travel search engine, has confirmed the sunny European destinations that UK tourists are visiting.

The most popular sunny destination is Tirana, Albania, with flight searches up 266 percent from the previous month.

However, prices have risen by about 33%, with average prices around £117, so doing your homework is essential if you want to get a good deal.

According to online searches, the cheapest flights are to Rome, Italy’s capital, with average prices around £52, down about 18% from last month.

Nice, France, has the most expensive winter sun in Europe, with average flight prices around £109, up about 31% from last month.

The top five sun-drenched European destinations that people are looking for

(based on a month-over-month increase in search volume)

“People are eager to find a cheap winter escape after the festive celebrations and another tough year,” said Laure Bornet of KAYAK.

People are looking for European destinations in droves, and there are some bargains to be had, with flight and hotel prices in many destinations dropping from last month.

“KAYAK has all of the tools you’ll need to find the best destination, the best prices, and the most up-to-date travel restrictions.”

The Flight Price Monitor tool tracks weekly and yearly price differences for the most-searched routes, and KAYAK’s Travel Search Trends Report examines daily and weekly search interest.

