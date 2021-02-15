Albania opens two regional hospitals for COVID-19 patients

TIRANA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Albania opened two regional hospitals dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients due to the continuing increase in new infections in the country, Minister of Health and Social Protection Ogerta Manastirliu announced on Monday.

During her speech in the Parliament, Manastirliu said that the ministry is “activating from today the first scenario of regional hospitals, starting with the regional hospitals of Durres and Shkodra.”

The two regional hospitals are located in the west and north of the country.

The minister said that in case the two hospitals are overloaded, health authorities will continue with the second and third scenarios, thus opening other regional hospitals across the country.

Currently, according to Manastirliu, the number of patients hospitalized in all four COVID-19 hospitals in Tirana has exceeded 500, and the number of new coronavirus cases among youngsters has increased.

Manastirliu announced that over 7,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the country on Monday — the third in a series of supplies from the U.S. firm.

To date, the number of coronavirus cases in Albania has reached 93,075, with 56,764 recoveries and 1,555 fatalities.

