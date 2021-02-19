Albania reports 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

TIRANA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The Albanian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1,075 new COVID-19 cases and 18 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Health Ministry, the medical staff conducted a total of 3,901 COVID-19 tests, of which 1,075 citizens resulted positive to the virus, raising the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 95,726.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 18 COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities in Albania to 1,600.

Meanwhile, a total of 890 citizens were reported as recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed recoveries to 59,684.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in many European countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 250 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 69 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Enditem