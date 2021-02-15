Albania reports 1,088 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

TIRANA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Albania’s Health Ministry registered over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, raising the national infections to 93,075.

According to the ministry, another 1,088 citizens tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 12 new coronavirus-related fatalities took the national death toll to 1,555.

The ministry reported that another 781 citizens have recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed recoveries to 56,764.

Currently, the number of active cases in the country is over 34,700, with the lion’s share — 20,366 cases — in the capital city Tirana.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in many countries with the already authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 242 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 9. Enditem